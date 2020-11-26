MVA stalling all schemes of previous BJP govt: Pankaja

Left Menu
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:38 IST
Former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of stalling the schemes rolled out by the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state. The BJP leader said that the government led by her party worked for those who remained neglected previously.

"But the MVA government is bringing all our schemes to a halt," she said. Munde was in Hingoli district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region to campaign for BJP candidate Shirish Boralkar, who is contesting election from the graduates' constituency of the state Legislative Council.

"Our government worked for the neglected people. Many villages were connected by roads, which led to development there. We decided to elect sarpanchs (village heads) directly from voters. This gave a chance to the youth and educated people do something for their village. But this government is bringing all our schemes to a halt now," she said. Munde also slammed the government over the issue of Maratha reservation.

"Nobody tried to give justice to the Maratha community before our government. The government led by BJP had resolved that issue, but the present dispensation failed to fight for it," she said..

