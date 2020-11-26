Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre wants to suppress leaders from oppn parties in Kashmir: PDP

The PDP general secretary said his party was sincere about the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), but there were some differences over the seat-sharing arrangements for the DDC polls in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:55 IST
Centre wants to suppress leaders from oppn parties in Kashmir: PDP

The PDP on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to create an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir and suppress the leaders from opposition parties in the valley. Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura said the timing of arrest of the party's youth leader Waheed Parra was questionable.

"Parra is a candidate from Pulwama. See the timing of his arrest. If he is involved in some crime, they could have arrested him before or after this election. But, he filed his nomination and he was arrested," Hanjura said. Parra, the president of the PDP's youth wing, had recently filed his nomination for District Development Council (DDC) elections from South Kashmir's Pulwama. He was on Wednesday arrested by the NIA in connection with a case involving suspended deputy superintendent of police Devinder Singh.

Hanjura said similar was the case with Congress leader and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-din who was booked by the CBI in connection with the Roshni Scheme scam. "It seems their one point agenda is to suppress the leaders from opposition parties so that an atmosphere of fear is created here. All those contesting are under fear and are feeling that they made a mistake by fighting the polls. An atmosphere of fear has been created and now people are backtracking and their belief in democracy has been shattered," he said. The PDP general secretary said his party was sincere about the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), but there were some differences over the seat-sharing arrangements for the DDC polls in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He asked the amalgam president Farooq Abdullah to review the seat-sharing arrangement. "We are sincere about the alliance. The PDP had told the NC to contest the elections and the party offered unconditional support to it. But, they said they will not contest alone but unitedly," he said.

Hanjura said the alliance then decided to field joint candidates and the parties discussed the seat-sharing arrangement. "But, unfortunately, there was some disagreement at the ground-level at a few places between the candidates. On the last day of the meetings, when Budgam district was being discussed, there was some disagreement and I left the meeting as they were not giving seats to the PDP. "So, there was no decision about the seats in the district. However, I was surprised to see the list yesterday when I saw only one seat to the PDP out of 14 and that too without consultation," Hanjura said.

The PDP leader said his party was ready to give any sacrifice for the alliance. "This election means nothing to us. But, I want to request Abdullah to take another view of the seat-sharing arrangement. On some seats which have been allotted to the PDP, NC candidates have also submitted nomination forms, which is not good for the alliance. All those candidates who have not been authorised by the alliance should withdraw,” he said..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Iraq trains US-sanctioned militia leader for army position - sources

The Iraqi military is training a former member of an Iran-backed militia, who is under U.S. sanctions for killing protesters, to become a high-ranking officer in the army, according to six government, security, and militia officials. They s...

Trade union strike partially affects normal life in Bengal, 449 arrested

Normal life was partially affected in West Bengal on Thursday due to a nationwide trade union strike -- the first since the lockdown -- during which sporadic clashes were reported in several parts of the state. Around 449 people were arrest...

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 2611 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 200...

Special postal covers on 'kangri' and 'kehwa' released

Special postal covers of kangri and kehwa were released by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu on Thursday. Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is carried close to the body as a means of keeping warm, while Kehwa i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020