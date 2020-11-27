All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Left Menu
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:11 IST
Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday to launch the campaign for election to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in the southern part of the state.

Polling for the 25-member council will be held on December 4. Addressing a meeting in Lawngtlai on Thursday, Rijiju said the Centre will pass the sixth Schedule Amendment Bill to usher in development in ADC areas.

He said direct funding to the ADCs is necessary as state governments typically delay the release of such funds. "We will make massive efforts to give more power to the council and develop the area if the BJP is elected to power. The LADC will be able to carry out increased developmental work when the central government grants it more funds," the minister said.

"Important sports infrastructure will be set up and improvement of road connectivity will be given priority if the BJP and its allies come to power in the upcoming polls," he added. A total of 51,456 voters will decide the fate of 72 candidates. Counting of votes will be undertaken on December 8.

