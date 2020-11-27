Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days, says Karnataka CM

While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:19 IST
Cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days, says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days. While addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said "nothing" has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community's recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste.

"We have not decided anything about Veerashaiva-Lingayat's proposal to the central government to add it into the central Other Backward Caste (OBC) list. Everything will be decided after I visit Delhi. As of now, we are discussing other important issues. I spoke to Amit shah in the morning and the cabinet expansion will be done soon in three-four days," Chief Minister said. Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi's residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Players can train in Australian Open quarantine, ATP Cup cancelled - report

Tennis Australia TA has been granted permission by the Victoria state government to allow players to train during their 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, local media reported on Friday. Organisers have been in lengthy discussi...

ANALYSIS-How attempts to unify Ethiopia may be deepening its divides, say analysts

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political slogan is medemer - or coming together. But some analysts say reforms meant to unify Ethiopia have inflamed simmering ethnic and political divisions and risk unravelling Africas second most pop...

This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIBusinessWire India Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases. The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ke...

PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about one nation, one election should a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020