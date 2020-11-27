Kangana's bungalow: Somaiya asks mayor to quit over HC ruling

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday demanded resignation of the Mumbai mayor and municipal commissioner after the Bombay High Court held a demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow as illegal. "I welcome the verdict," Somaiya said.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar and commissioner Iqbal Chahal should resign immediately, he added. The HC held that the demolition carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Bollywood actor's bungalow here was illegal and smacked of malicious intent.

The court appointed an assessor to evaluate the damage caused so as to decide Ranaut's claim for compensation..