Polish PM says he's told Merkel of plan to veto EU budget

Poland's prime minister on Friday said he had confirmed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Warsaw is ready to block the EU's huge budget and recovery package because it's linked to democratic standards in member states.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:07 IST
Poland's prime minister on Friday said he had confirmed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Warsaw is ready to block the EU's huge budget and recovery package because it's linked to democratic standards in member states. Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that he spoke with Merkel, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, about the 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 and the urgently needed coronavirus recovery package that is to be implemented in January.

He said he asked Merkel to help find a solution to the deadlock as soon as possible. Poland and Hungary are protesting the draft budget and package because it includes a new mechanism that allows for the funds to be denied to members that do not meet democratic standards. They fear they could be targeted, as the EU has opened legal procedures against the two members over their rule of law record.

"I have confirmed our readiness to veto the new budget if a solution is not found that is good for all of the EU, not only for some of its members," Morawiecki wrote on Facebook following his online conference with Merkel. "I have told the chancellor that Poland is expecting more work on finding soon a solution that would guarantee the rights of all (27) member states and the respect of the (EU) Treaty procedures," Morawiecki wrote.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said she had supported the conditionality mechanism as a "very good, balanced compromise" and that it was clear that more talks were needed to find a solution but the task was "very difficult." The issue is to be debated at the bloc's summit December 10-11. Morawiecki said on Facebook that his talk with Merkel was in "good atmosphere and with respect for our differing points of view." Poland's government is counting on EU funds after it has offered generous programs to businesses to cushion the effects of two anti-COVID-19 lockdowns that generated a large state budget deficit.

