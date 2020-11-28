Yogi Adityanath to address public meeting in Old Hyderabad today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hyderabad on Saturday and take up the responsibility of campaigning for BJP for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. Yogi Adityanath will lead the roadshow in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. Later, at Hyderabad's old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Adityanath will address a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda.

On Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda at an intellectual conference in Hyderabad stated that Yogi Adityanath in his public address is going to speak on the 'Razakars' who were the private militia of Nizam and had plans to make the Nizam accede his princely state to Pakistan instead of India. Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)