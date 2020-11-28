Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena not scared of Centre's 'pressure politics'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated his attack on the Centre, saying that the people of Maharashtra are aware of the "pressure politics" by the BJP-led government against the state, adding the central agencies are being misused for the same. "The Central government is attempting to do pressure politics by using such tactics but it won't affect much in Maharashtra we are silently observing the moves of central agencies. We are not intimidated," he said.

Further attacking the Centre, he said, "There will always be pressure politics on Maharashtra and West Bengal. We will continue to struggle. If somebody wants to do pressure politics, we welcome them... But we want to do transparent politics concerning the people of this country. But they are trying to pressure us using the Central agencies." The Shiv Sena leader further drew a parallel between the Centre and East India Company.

"There was a time when the East India Company used to adopt such tactics, buying people, crushing them and suppressing them," he alleged. Raut also defended a cartoon that he shared on his Twitter page in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI have been portrayed as dogs. "The cartoon that I have shared expresses what the people of the country feel. This is how people think. These well-respected agencies which were once lauded, are now being misused used against the opposition parties."

An MLA of the Shiv Sena, Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang Sarnaik are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering linked to a company, which is in the business of providing security guards. Speaking on the decision of the Bombay High Court on the demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office, Raut said" "Regarding the court's decision, I have asked for some constitution books about illegal construction, I am getting more information about how to take action on illegal construction."

The Bombay High Court on Friday held that the demolition at the office of Ranaut was with malafide intent. (ANI)