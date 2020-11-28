Ex-minister Pawan Bansal made Congress treasurer as interim measure
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Kumar Bansal as the party treasurer following the demise of senior leader Ahmed Patel, a statement said on Saturday. Bansal, a former union minister, is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of administration.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:49 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Kumar Bansal as the party treasurer following the demise of senior leader Ahmed Patel, a statement said on Saturday. Bansal, a former union minister, is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of administration. He will hold the post in addition to his duties as an interim measure, it said.
"Congress president has assigned the additional responsibility of AICC treasurer to Shri Pawan Kumar Bansal, in-charge administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said. Patel died on November 25.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmed Patel
- Sonia Gandhi
- Patel
- Bansal
- Pawan Kumar Bansal
ALSO READ
Bihar CLP asks Sonia Gandhi to elect new leader
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Hope gloom of pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Sonia Gandhi advised to briefly shift out of Delhi in view of her chronic chest infection: Sources