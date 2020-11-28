Coronavirus pandemic spread contained, taking steps to ensure normalcy returns: TN CM

The Tamil Nadu government has contained the spread of coronavirus through focused and concerted efforts and is now engaged in efforts to ensure that normalcy returns to the state, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. Though it would take some time for normalcy to return, much depended on the effective implementation of government norms by district administrations on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, besides the cooperation of the public, he said.

"We have observed that whenever there is a large gathering like a wedding or when people step out of their homes, some wear face masks while others ignore the precaution," the chief minister said while chairing a video conference meeting of District Collectors, from the Secretariat here on the COVID-19 situation. In certain states, the spread of the virus has been alarming, as people there flouted rules on wearing masks.

"So, I urge the people here to compulsorily wear face masks and the district collectors to implement the rules strictly and help the government to bring normalcy soon." "The infection can be completely controlled if people extend their full cooperation," he said. The handling of the pandemic situation in Tamil Nadu was far better and it even won the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami said.

Modi had congratulated the Tamil Nadu government for fighting the COVID-19 outbreak efficiently and also hailed the state for being a pioneer in this regard, the CM said. "The infection has been controlled in the state due to the government's sincere efforts," he said and pointed out that fever camps were held in every nook and corner of the state to help prevent the spread of the contagion.

The government continued to conduct RT-PCR tests despite the infection rate coming down, he said. Tamil Nadu's total covid positive cases as of Friday stood at 7,77,616 with 11,681 deaths. Since November 13, the state's daily additions remained under 2,000.

Active cases were 11,109. The state government had so far spent Rs 7,525 crore towards relief and health care measures for containing COVID- 19, Palaniswami said.

He announced that 2,000 mini clinics, each with a doctor, doctor, nurse and an assistant, that he had announced earlier, would be started by December 15. These mini clinics would function in thickly populated areas and in areas where predominantly poor people live.