Yogi Adityanath pitches for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

Amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a roadshow in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. "Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, 'Why not?' I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then why can't Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?" Adityanath said at a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad.

Adityanath also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over its Bihar MLA Akhtarul Iman's objection to the word "Hindustan" while taking the oath of office. "In Bihar, a newly-elected MLA of AIMIM declined to utter the word 'Hindustan' during oath-taking. They will live in Hindustan but when it comes to taking oath in the name of Hindustan, they hesitate. This shows the true face of AIMIM," Adityanath said while addressing a roadshow in the Malkajgiri division of Hyderabad.

Iman had objected to the word "Hindustan" while he was administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today. We are lawmakers. We should place the Constitution above all. I love my country," Iman said.

Attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), Adityanath said, "A nefarious alliance of TRS and AIMIM has been formed, which is hindering the development of Hyderabad. Every citizen including businessman is upset here. The people who have been in the government and corporation here have nothing to do with the development and basic amenities of the people." Asking for people to vote for BJP candidates in GHMC polls, Adityanath highlighted some of the major policies of the Modi government.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah repealed Article 370, giving full freedom to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir and become a citizen of the UT," he said. "Huge development has been done by Modi government in the last 6 years. Toilets were given to the poor for free. Three crores poor people were given free homes, eight crore people were given free LPG cylinders. During coronavirus lockdown, the Modi government provided free ration to the poor. We are here to seek your votes for development. The BJP has been firmly present among you through its election manifesto. For the formation of a good Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, we have to come forward to make BJP victorious by an overwhelming majority here," he added.

The GHMC polls are scheduled for December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

