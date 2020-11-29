Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA govt 'natural', will stay on: Sanjay Raut

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut recalled that during alliance talks last year, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had a heated argument over the Assembly Speaker's post. "He (Pawar) collected his papers and left the room in anger.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 13:03 IST
MVA govt 'natural', will stay on: Sanjay Raut

Shiv SenaMP Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed the BJP for calling the MVA government in Maharashtra as "unnatural", and said a government is natural till it exists. In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut recalled that during alliance talks last year, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had a heated argument over the Assembly Speaker's post.

"He (Pawar) collected his papers and left the room in anger. I have never seen Pawar so angry," he said. Raut said the situation changed after that and the next day at dawn (on November 23) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Their government collapsed within 80 hours. Last week, former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis termed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, as an "unnatural alliance", and said the day this tie-up breaks, his party will give a strong government to the state.

Reacting to it, Raut said,"The BJP has been predicting the government's downfall and how it will be done depends on the secret activities and the central investigating agencies. Whatever the ED does, I say with responsibility that the MVA government will stay on." In politics, "no one is a saint" and no government is natural or unnatural, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said. "A government is natural till it is there. To destabilise it, agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used. Those doing illegal constructions and accused of abetment to suicide are being protected," he alleged.

"If these political pressure tactics are natural, then the 'Thackeray sarkar' is also natural. The government has proved its majority on the floor of the House and is within constitutional norms," Raut said. He said if there were no COVID-19 outbreak, floods, cyclones and lockdown difficulties, the situation in the state would have been different in the last one year.

After the Maharashtra Assembly polls last year, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state. Recalling last year's hectic parleys between the Sena, NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government in the state, Raut said Sharad Pawar and Kharge had a heated argument over the Assembly Speaker's post in a meeting at Nehru Centre here.

"Khargeand others were firmthat the post shouldn't go to the NCP. I have never seen Pawar so angry. He collected his papers and left the room in anger. Myself and (NCP leader) PrafulPatel followed him," the Rajya Sabha member said. Raut recalled that Pawar had earlier in the meeting said Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. "But after his argument with Kharge, the situation changed." "AjitPawar was chatting on his mobile for a long time in the room and later left. His mobile was switched-off and he was seen the next day at the swearing-in at the Raj Bhavan," Raut said.

The Sena leader rejected Fadnavis's claim that Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting in Delhi where it was decided that the NCP will support the BJP following which the early morning swearing-in took place. "There was a meeting at Amit Shah's place where a top industrialist and NCP leaders may have been present. But, Sharad Pawar was in no mood to have any deal with the BJP," the Sena leader claimed.

"He (Sharad Pawar) told me that 'offers are being made for a BJP government from various quarters. I will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will tell him that an alliance with the BJP wasn't possible'," he said. Later, Sharad Pawar met Modi on farmers' issues and also clarified his position on the government formation in Maharashtra, he said.

"The real script of the political drama is still under cover and will always remain like that," Raut added..

TRENDING

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP registers first case under anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from the father of a young woman. The case was registered at the Devarniyan police station in Bareilly district on Satur...

Thane: 14-year-old boy killed by teen lover's brother

A 20-year-old man from Palghar has been arrested for allegedly killing a minor boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district over a love affair, police said on Sunday. The 14-year-old victim was in love with the accuseds minor sister and this was the...

I-T dept detects Rs 450 crore undisclosed income after raids in TN against two groups

The Income-tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 450 crore after it searched an IT SEZ developer, its former director and a stainless steel supplier based in Tamil&#160;Nadu, the CBDT said on Sunday. The searches were carried...

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Tea will be sold in environment-friendly kulhads earthen cups in place of plastic cups at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. The minister was speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020