Gupkar gang leaders on mission to loot and bleed J&K: UT's BJP chief

Accusing the PAGD and its leaders of being on a mission to “destroy, loot and bleed” Jammu and Kashmir, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday asserted that the people of the Union Territory have rejected them. Alleging that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders have “only sucked the blood of commoners for the last 70 years”, Raina claimed there is a wave in favour of the BJP in the ongoing district development council polls.

The chief of the BJP’s UT unit made the assertions shortly after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a news conference in Srinagar, said the elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and batted for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve it. “The people of J&K have rejected Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of the Gupkar gang in the ongoing district development council polls as there is a wave in the favour of BJP in every nook and corner,” Raina said in a video message, hitting back at the PDP president.

“Mehbooba and other leaders like her are worried as they have been rejected by the people,” he added. “The only mission of Mehbooba, Farooq and other leaders of the Gupkar gang is to destroy, loot and bleed J&K but we will not allow this to happen anymore. Anyone who betrays the nation will find himself behind the bars,” he said.

Dubbing PAGD leaders as “political crocodiles”, Raina recalled some the alliance leaders’ alleged statements praising China and Pakistan, and asserted that the people of J&K are nationalist with India and the tricolour in their heart. “Mehbooba and the likes of her have been praising China and Pakistan. But those who are praising Pakistan are feeling the pain when they see the youths holding the tricolour,” said Raina.

"They are political crocodiles who have encroached thousands of kanals of land but (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has unveiled their black deeds before the public," he added. Alleging that PAGD leaders only "sucked the blood of commoners for the last 70 years", he said, "They have suppressed the people and are worried when they see the people getting their legitimate rights, justice and are happy under the Modi government." "These Gupkarians are worried which we can understand very well," he said.