Farmers protests not political, says Amit Shah on peasants stir

Replying to a query, Shah also criticised AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his reported remarks on what action the NDA government had taken over charges that Pakistanis, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were illegally staying in Hyderabad. Shah demanded Owaisi to give in writing on removing those staying illegally to initiate government's action against them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:24 IST
With thousands of farmers continuing their protest against the Centre's new agri laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said they were for the welfare of farmers and called their agitation apolitical. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Thenew farm laws are meant for the welfare of farmers. After a long time the farmer is going to come out of a locked system.

Whoever wants to oppose it politically let them do it. I have never said the farmers protest is political and would never say (that it is political)." Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. Replying to a query, Shah also criticised AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over his reported remarks on what action the NDA government had taken over charges that Pakistanis, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were illegally staying in Hyderabad.

Shah demanded Owaisi to give in writing on removing those staying illegally to initiate government's action against them. "When I take action they (Owaisi and other parties) create ruckus in the Parliament. Have you not seen?" he asked.

"Let them once give me in writing to expel Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.. then I will initiate action. It should not just be a speech limited to elections. When there is discussion over the matter in the Parliament, who takes their side? the people of the country know it," Shah added.

During the poll campaign for December 1 city civic body polls, both AIMIM and BJP had engaged in heated exchange of statements over alleged presence of illegal migrants inthe Old City here.PTI VVK GDK ROH ROH.

