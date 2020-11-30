Left Menu
Development News Edition

In next LS election will back party supporting Gorkhaland demand: Roshan Giri

The BJP government at Centre had failed to honour their statehood promise to GJM in all these years, Giri alleged. "In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, our support will be for the party backing the Gorkhaland demand," he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:22 IST
In next LS election will back party supporting Gorkhaland demand: Roshan Giri

Senior leader of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's Bimal Gurung faction Roshan Giri on Sunday said they are not giving up their demand for Gorkhaland and will extend support to that party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which will back their demand for a separate state. However, in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections the Bimal Gurung faction of the GJM will support the Trinamool Congress and like to see Mamata Banerjee become the chief minister for the third time, Giri told reporters after a rally in Kurseong.

The GJM led by fugitive Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung on October quit the NDA and aligned with TMC, saying the saffron party has "failed to find a permanent solution" for the Hills -- which had witnessed major unrest over demand for a separate state in 2017. On Sunday, Giri, the general secretary of the outfit, said, "We will extend support to Mamata Banerjee in the coming assembly polls. She had fulfilled her promises about development in Darjeeling hills. But the BJP, despite securing our support in Lok Sabha polls since 2009, had failed to honour its promises." "We don't trust BJP but we have faith in Trinamool Congress." About the TMC not supporting the Gorkhaland demand in past, he said, "The Trinamool Congress government cannot do anything to fulfil our statehood demand, they don't have the requisite power." TMC government will ensure development of the hills. The BJP government at Centre had failed to honour their statehood promise to GJM in all these years, Giri alleged.

"In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, our support will be for the party backing the Gorkhaland demand," he said. Ruling out any reconciliation with the Binoy Tamang faction, he claimed that Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chairman Anit Thapa and GJM leader Binoy Tamang have no base in the hills and accused them of being involved in financial wrongdoings.

Tamang too had recently levelled similar charges against the Gurung faction and ruled out any understanding with them. Giri returned to Darjeeling district on Saturday, more than three years after slipping out of the hill station, following the police launching a manhunt for him and other party leaders in connection with violent incidents during the 2017 Gorkhaland statehood agitation.

Gurung and Giri had resurfaced in Kolkata in October pledging support to Mamata Banerjee and announcing they severed links with the BJP..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banda district admin asks UP govt to set up raw material godown for shazar stone traders

The district administration here has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to build a godown to relieve the artisans engaged in making the districts famed shazar stones from the difficulty of procuring the raw materials, an official said o...

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.The CDC repo...

UP: 60-year-old dies of injuries sustained in clash

A 60-year-old man, who was beaten up in a clash between two sides over a land dispute, has died here, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer of Gauriganj Santosh Kumar Singh on Sunday said there was a land dispute between Suryalal 60 and his...

UP govt hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to wife of deceased journalist

The district administration on Sunday evening handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of deceased journalist Rakesh Singh, officials said. In a statement, police said that the cheque was handed over to the family of the deceased by le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020