Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden names all-woman communications team

Psaki said on Twitter that the communications team is the "most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids." Several members of President Donald Trump's communications team are also women including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 04:30 IST
Biden names all-woman communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-woman communications team, naming former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary and campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield as communications director.

Senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign Symone Sanders will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' chief spokeswoman and Biden's former press secretary as vice president, Elizabeth Alexander, will be First Lady to-be Jill Biden's communications director. "I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," said Biden, who said in a statement it will be the first time in history that the top communications roles will be filled entirely by women.

Senior campaign advisors Karine Jean Pierre and Ashley Etienne, also a former senior advisor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as deputy White House press secretary and communications director for the vice president, respectively and Pili Tobar, former Hispanic Media Director for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will serve as deputy communications director. Psaki said on Twitter that the communications team is the "most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids."

Several members of President Donald Trump's communications team are also women including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend KLOPPS JIBES DONT HELP HIS CASELiverpool boss Juergen Klopps positive attitude in the past few seasons helped secure Premier League and European success but he risks turning into a parody of th...

Trump promises continued election fight as Biden makes key appointments

President Donald Trump questioned on Sunday whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud, as President-elect Joe Biden named more officials for leading roles in his new admini...

President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with dog

President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with one of his dogs but didnt appear to suffer any broken bones, his office said on Sunday, citing Bidens personal physician. The incident happened on Saturday, Bidens office said ...

Brazil voters elect mayors amid surge in COVID-19 cases, violence

Brazilian voters in 57 cities including 18 state capitals returned to the polls for run-off mayoral elections on Sunday amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 and violence involving assassinations and attacks on candidates.Shaken by the worlds s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020