PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary

The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan. In a tweet, Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet."