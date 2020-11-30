PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary
Paying tributes to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:12 IST
The first guru of Sikhs was born in 1469 in Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan. In a tweet, Modi said, "I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet." PTI KR DVDV
