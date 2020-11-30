Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual meeting with party leaders in Assam today

Days after the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in the state on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual meeting with party leaders in Assam today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Days after the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in the state on Monday. Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had passed away on November 23. He was cremated with full state honours in Guwahati on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati. Terming the demise of Gogoi as a personal loss for him, the Wayanad MP said that Gogoi treated him like his own son. "Tarun Gogoi treated me like his own son. It is a personal loss for me. Today we have also lost Ahmed Patel ji, another pillar of the Congress party," the Wayanad MP told reporters.

Tarun Gogoi, 84, died on November 23 at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was the 13th Chief Minister of the state and held office between 2001 and 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain is at risk of suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections if it does not get the approach to lockdown restrictions right, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking t...

INSIGHT-Pandemic Motors: Europeans snap up old cars to avoid public transport

Want a cheap used car to nip around town without running the gauntlet of coronavirus on public transport Welcome to Pandemic Motors, we have just what you need. Across Europe, people are snapping up old bangers, clunkers, Klapperkasten, tac...

FEATURE-Soccer-Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sundays 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.Argentina...

Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a bad dose of vertigo ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred. Smiths quick-fire 62-ball...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020