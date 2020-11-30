Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual meeting with party leaders in Assam today
Days after the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in the state on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:07 IST
Days after the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with party leaders in the state on Monday. Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had passed away on November 23. He was cremated with full state honours in Guwahati on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati. Terming the demise of Gogoi as a personal loss for him, the Wayanad MP said that Gogoi treated him like his own son. "Tarun Gogoi treated me like his own son. It is a personal loss for me. Today we have also lost Ahmed Patel ji, another pillar of the Congress party," the Wayanad MP told reporters.
Tarun Gogoi, 84, died on November 23 at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He was the 13th Chief Minister of the state and held office between 2001 and 2016. (ANI)
