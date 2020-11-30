Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting with his party leaders

Actor Rajinikanth greeted supporters after a meeting with district secretaries of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra Hall in the city on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:51 IST
Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting with his party leaders
Rajinikanth greeting supporters in Chennai on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rajinikanth greeted supporters after a meeting with district secretaries of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra Hall in the city on Monday. Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth left his residence in Chennai to hold a meeting with the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra hall.

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year. Speaking to ANI, Karate had said, "Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August, based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 die after falling from over-bridge in UP's Fatehpur

Two men died after falling from a railway over-bridge near Behrampur village here, police said on MondayJaikaran 22 died on the spot while Mahesh Prajapati 21 succumbed to injuries in the hospital, SHO of Thariyav Police Station Upendranath...

DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations

DHL Express India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Patel as its vice-president for operations. In his new position, Patel will be responsible for delivering service performance, leading and developing a cohesive team of senior manager...

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

Turkeys seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turk...

With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

Mike Ashleys Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds 66.70 million of emergency funding to Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.Frasers said it was awaiting a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020