Abdullah-Mufti families allowed 'terror to flourish' in J-K: Anurag Thakur

Launching a blistering attack on the NC and the PDP leadership on the eve of the second phase of DDC elections, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti allowed “terror to flourish” in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the youth with no future prospects.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:15 IST
Launching a blistering attack on the NC and the PDP leadership on the eve of the second phase of DDC elections, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday alleged that former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti allowed “terror to flourish” in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the youth with no future prospects. The second phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections along with Panchayat bypolls is scheduled for Tuesday, covering 43 constituencies spread over all the 20 districts of the Union Territory. This is the first major democratic exercise in J-K after the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories.

Addressing an election rally at Mishriwala on the outskirts of Jammu, the minister of state for finance said, "The Abdullah and Mufti families sacrificed democracy and democratic values in J-K. They allowed terror to flourish and unleashed an era of darkness, leaving the youth with no future prospects." Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma also addressed the gathering. Thakur, who is the in-charge of the BJP for the DDC elections and camping in Jammu, alleged, "The Abdullah and Mufti families entertained separatists while alienating the youth. They worried about the wellbeing of terrorists while the youth languished without career opportunities and avenues for jobs. These families built their own fortunes on the blood and sweat of J&K.” He also alleged that the two families “misled” the youth and ‘stifled” their voices.

“They sidelined their (youths’) political aspirations, gave them stones and guns instead of helping them secure a future their parents would be proud of. These families built their mansions but left the people in to live in misery." Thakur claimed that while the two families have lived a “life of luxury” for decades, it is the youth and people of J-K that “suffered and remained suffocated by the atmosphere of terror”. “The sons and daughters of J-K had to live a life of fear and an uncertain future. Why did the Abdullah and Mufti family not consider the children and youth of J-K as their own? Why did they not provide them opportunities for world-class education, healthcare, employment and social security? Why did they treat the youth of J-K as a stepchild?" he asked.

The BJP leader said the ongoing DDC elections would show that democracy is vibrant and the voices of the youth will play a decisive role in the saffron party’s victory. “The youth and people of J-K will determine their own fate and future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats the citizens of India as his own family and will leave no stone unturned to provide a bright future as well as meet the aspirations of the talented youth of J-K," he said.

Raina, in his address, claimed that only his party has done “justice” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma highlighted the development works in Jammu and Kashmir and said the BJP's victory is “very important” to speed up development in the union territory”.

