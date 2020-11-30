Goa Cong MLA Ravi Naik attacks state party leadership
Goa Congress MLA Ravi Naik on Monday said the state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat had failed to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Chodankar said Naik was disowned by the Congress after the latter's two sons joined the BJP in Ponda.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:51 IST
Goa Congress MLA Ravi Naik on Monday said the state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat had failed to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Chodankar hit back claiming Naik's "closeness to the ruling BJP stood exposed" and that the Congress had already "disowned" the MLA.
Naik attacked the leadership of Chodankar and alleged that Kamat was not able to effectively take up issues against the Pramod Sawant government in the state. Chodankar said Naik was disowned by the Congress after the latter's two sons joined the BJP in Ponda.
