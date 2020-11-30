Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-11-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 23:26 IST
Iran opposition suspected alongside Israel in scientist's killing, Shamkani says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A senior Iranian official said on Monday an opposition group was suspected alongside Israel in the killing of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an attack that has raised the prospect of a new standoff between Tehran and its longtime enemy. Iran's English-language Press TV reported the weapon used in Friday's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was made in Israel.

"The weapons collected from the site of the terrorist act bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry," an unnamed source told Press TV. In Jerusalem, there was no immediate reply from Israeli officials contacted for comment on the report.

Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM he did not know who was responsible. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran's nuclear weapons quest, was killed on Friday when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets.

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, told state TV: "This was a very complicated assassination that was carried out remotely with electronic devices." "We have some clues but surely the 'Monafeghin' group was involved and the criminal element behind it is the Zionist regime (Israel) and Mossad," he added, referring to Israel's foreign intelligence service.

"Monafeghin" is term officials employ to refer to the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a bloc of opposition groups in exile that seek an end to Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule. The NCRI, in a statement, rejected Shamkhani's accusation.

CEMETERY Fakhrizadeh was buried at the Emamzade Saleh mosque in northern Tehran on Monday, state TV reported, as the defense minister promised the Islamic Republic would retaliate for his killing. Iran's clerical and military rulers have blamed Israel for Fakhrizadeh's killing.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said on Sunday that Fakhrizadeh had been killed by a machine gun operated by remote control, while the Arabic language Al Alam TV reported the weapons used in the attack were "controlled by satellite". When asked about potential Iranian reprisals, Cohen told radio station 103: "We have regional intelligence supremacy, and on this matter, we are prepared, we are increasing vigilance, in the places where that is required."

Iran's hardline Kayhan daily, whose editor-in-chief is named by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an opinion piece on Sunday called for an attack on the Israeli port city of Haifa if an Israeli role in Fakhrizadeh's killing is proven. However, Iran's rulers are aware of the daunting military and political difficulties in attacking Israel. Such an attack would also complicate any effort by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive detente with Tehran after he takes office on Jan. 20.

Tensions have increased between Tehran and Washington since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. In retaliation, Tehran gradually breached the deal's curbs on its nuclear program. Biden has said he will return the United States to the deal if Iran resumes compliance.

Tehran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons. Israel is widely believed to have the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal, although it will neither confirm nor deny this.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt invites Kisan Union for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhawan: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi India, November 30 ANI Amid ongoing protests by farmers against the new farm laws, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks on December 1. The meeting will be held at...

WHO worried COVID "amnesia" will lead to another pandemic

The World Health Organizations top emergency expert said on Monday that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered amnesia and did not learn from the current coronavirus crisis.I have seen the amnesia that seems to descend upon the wo...

Pandemic, funding gaps seen fueling gender-based violence in Yemen

By Lin Taylor LONDON, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gender-based violence has surged by 63 since conflict erupted in Yemen in 2015, aid groups said on Monday, warning that the pandemic was exposing inadequate funding for protection se...

Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document's wording

A breakthrough on an initial agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators has been held up at the last minute after the insurgent group balked at the documents preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.Team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020