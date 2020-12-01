MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent inducted Minister: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar will be 100 per cent made Minister, during the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Yogeshwar will 100 per cent be made Minister." He was responding to a question about resentment within the party against possible induction of the MLC into the cabinet.

Yogeshwar had lost the 2018 assembly polls from Channapatna against former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S). He is said to have played a key role by managing Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs, during their stay in Mumbai, which gave raise to political turmoil in the state, and eventually led to the collapse of the coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy last year, and paved way for the BJP to come to power.

It is said that in recognition of his contribution for BJP coming to power, Yogeshwar was rewarded with MLC nomination in July. Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been lobbying for Yogeshwar's induction into the Ministry and the duo had met Yediyurappa, also BJP central leaders in Delhi, including party National President J P Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh in this regard.

However, several MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants including Chief Minister political secretary M P Renukacharya have openly opposed the induction of Yogeshwar, citing that he is not elected by people directly and that it would scuttle their chances. Earlier, several BJP MLAs including Renukacharya had met Jarkiholi and had requested him not to lobby for Yogeshwar.

A Vokkaliga leader from Ramanagara district, Yogeshwar had served as Minister in the previous BJP government. He also had a stint in the Congress.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership. The Chief Minister on Friday had told reporters that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding cabinet expansion, and the central leadership will convey their decision soon, and that the exercise may take place in two- three days.