BJP will not tolerate Pakistan's 'policy of bloodshed' in J-K: Raina

Anyone whether a terrorist, separatist, politician or Tukde Tukde gang leaders like Shehla Rashid will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said in a statement. The BJP leader's remarks came a day after Abdul Rashid Shora, the estranged father of student activist Shehla Rashid, levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir, a charge denied by her.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:19 IST
Stern action will be taken against leaders who have "bled" Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. “We will not tolerate Pakistan's policy of bloodshed…. Anyone whether a terrorist, separatist, politician or Tukde Tukde gang leaders like Shehla Rashid will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said in a statement.

The BJP leader's remarks came a day after Abdul Rashid Shora, the estranged father of student activist Shehla Rashid, levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir, a charge denied by her. Shehla termed her father's statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless” and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him for alleged domestic violence.

Raina alleged, “Hurriyat Conference, Tukde Tukde gang's Shehla Rashid, (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali  and some other political leaders have been running their 'shop of death' in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 30 years. "They have bled Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan from whom they are taking money and their hand is behind the killing of innocent people.” He said they are not leaders or well-wishers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They stand exposed today. All such people who are involved in treason against the country or make an attempt to bleed J&K will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said..

