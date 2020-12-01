Left Menu
Cong to oppose anti-cow slaughter bill to save livelihoods: Siddaramaiah

The Congress party will oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill here for the sake of those who depend on beef for their livelihood, according to Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:02 IST
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party will oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill here for the sake of those who depend on beef for their livelihood, according to Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. "Congress has to oppose the anti-cow slaughter bill here. All the people who depend on beef for their living will lose their jobs if this bill is passed. A lot of people will face problems. They (BJP) will introduce whatever bill has been prepared by the RSS," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

This comes as the BJP government in Karnataka is reportedly set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session. Earlier, the issue was discussed at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had targeted the BJP for trying to divert public attention from their "failures" by bringing in laws against cow slaughter and "love jihad", which he said are the party's gimmicks to win elections.

Commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital, the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader said that the party completely supports the farmers. After the supporters of corporate parties come into existence, there will be no MSP system, according to him. "How will the farmers get the right price for their crops? That is one of the reasons why the farmers are opposing the farm laws," he said. (ANI)

