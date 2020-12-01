Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. 'war on drugs' in Latin America needs overhaul amid COVID-19 challenges, report says

Representative Eliot Engel, the committee's chairman, said he hoped the report would serve as a blueprint for the new administration and Congress "as they work to set our counternarcotics policies on a far better path." It comes as the coronavirus outbreak increases the challenges of eradicating drug trafficking.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:22 IST
U.S. 'war on drugs' in Latin America needs overhaul amid COVID-19 challenges, report says
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

U.S. anti-drug policy in Latin America needs to change if Washington is to effectively combat a problem worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.S. congressional commission will say in a bipartisan report coming out this week. The 117-page report urges "smarter" interagency policies led by the U.S. State Department to reduce the supply of dangerous drugs. It also calls on authorities to combat money laundering by blocking the flow of illicit funds using cryptocurrencies and complex cross-border financial transactions.

It is the result of 18 months of research into the "war on drugs" that has cost billions of U.S. taxpayers' dollars without ending high rates of violence and corruption in much of the western hemisphere. "An increasingly complex threat requires a more agile, adaptive long-term strategy," the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission said in the report, seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has scheduled a hearing for Thursday with testimony from leaders of the commission. Representative Eliot Engel, the committee's chairman, said he hoped the report would serve as a blueprint for the new administration and Congress "as they work to set our counternarcotics policies on a far better path."

It comes as the coronavirus outbreak increases the challenges of eradicating drug trafficking. "The pandemic has exacerbated conditions that are worsening our ongoing opioid crisis, such as lack of adequate treatment, economic distress, and social isolation," said the report issued by a panel of former Democratic and Republican government officials and members of the House of Representatives. The report praises some policies, including programs in Colombia to provide alternatives to growing coca - the source of cocaine - and support for criminal justice reforms in Mexico. It cites uneven progress from police reform schemes in the troubled nations of the "Northern Triangle" - El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The report also found that counternarcotics policies have caused considerable harm. For example, some efforts to eradicate production of coca have moved production, and associated violence, to new communities. And law enforcement efforts targeting drug-gang leaders, or kingpins, have at times fractured drug cartels, leading to more violence as gang members fight for control.

The administration of President-elect Joe Biden is expected to shift the U.S. approach to the region, with more emphasis on aid, diplomacy and human rights than President Donald Trump's focus on sanctioning Venezuela and Cuba and stopping immigrants at the U.S. border.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad civic polls;35.80 polling per cent recorded till 5 pm

A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm,as the BJP slammed the ruling TRS for the low polling percentage. The polling, which beg...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak Tuesday on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to speak on Tuesday, with a source familiar saying the talks will take place at 1 pm EST 1800 GMT.The two have not spoken since talks on coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020