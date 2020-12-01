Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda to not celebrate his birthday due to COVID-19

The ruling party posted the message on social media on Tuesday, apparently to avoid crowding of Nadda's residence or office by its members or supporters who often turn up in large numbers to offer birthday wishes to their leaders. "His (Nadda's) request to all of you is remain at home and be safe while following guidelines to keep the COVID at bay," the party said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:42 IST
Nadda to not celebrate his birthday due to COVID-19

BJP president J P Nadda will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the party said, asking people to follow precautionary guidelines to keep the virus at bay.  The ruling party posted the message on social media on Tuesday, apparently to avoid crowding of Nadda's residence or office by its members or supporters who often turn up in large numbers to offer birthday wishes to their leaders.  "His (Nadda's) request to all of you is remain at home and be safe while following guidelines to keep the COVID at bay," the party said.  Nadda will turn 60 on Wednesday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...

Farmer dies of snakebite in Thane village

A 60-year-old farmer died ofsnakebite in Thane districts Shahapur area, police said onTuesdayThe incident happened in Tokawade on Monday morningwhen Baban Warghade was tilling his field, an official saidPTI CORBNM BNM...

Adhering to environmental norms in construction of new parliament building: LS Secy General

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday said construction of a new parliament building was being done adhering to all environmental norms and hoped the 2022 winter session would be held in the new building. Singh, who took ...

All precautionary measures in place says CM, as TN braces for second cyclone

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020