U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

Most of the lawsuits have been rejected by judges, who have expressed skepticism about the claim that the election results are illegitimate.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 01:21 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," the news service quoted Barr as saying. Barr last month told federal prosecutors to pursue investigations into credible allegations of election fraud, but warned them to avoid probes into "fanciful or far-fetched claims."

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden beat Republican Trump by a wide margin in the Nov. 3 election, by 306 to 232 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that chooses the president, as well as by more than 6.2 million ballots in the popular vote. Despite that, Trump has continued to claim loudly and without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud, claims that have been repeatedly rejected by state and federal officials.

Trump has pursued a series of legal challenges in numerous states, although none has thus far resulted in any meaningful gains for the president. Most of the lawsuits have been rejected by judges, who have expressed skepticism about the claim that the election results are illegitimate.

