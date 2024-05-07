Left Menu

HC demands timeframe from MCD, DDA for completion of Delhi land survey

The Delhi High Court ordered the DDA and MCD to survey their land in the capital to address unauthorized construction, including near protected monuments. Both agencies are to finalize a survey agency and provide a timeline for completion. The court suggested a citywide survey, including forest areas. MCD plans to use satellite imagery, digital maps, and drones in its survey, which will be reviewed every six months to identify and act on illegal construction. The next hearing is scheduled for July 2.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the DDA and MCD to finalise the agency for conducting a survey of its land in the national capital and state a timeline for the completion of the exercise.

The court's order came on a petition concerning unauthorised construction in Delhi, including in areas near centrally-protected monuments.

The counsel appearing for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed that a meeting was held between the MCD commissioner and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman with respect to the issue and it was decided that the survey of their respective land in Delhi will be undertaken to ascertain their status and the same shall be re-visited every six months to check for any changes.

''Both the MCD and DDA are directed to finalise the agency from whom the survey of Delhi is to be conducted and provide a timeline when it will be completed,'' said a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora.

The court, during the hearing, suggested that a survey of the entire city should be undertaken by the authorities, including the forest areas.

The MCD counsel informed that every agency is responsible for its own land and the exercise can be replicated by other land owning agencies as well.

''We are going to map the entire area which falls under the purview of MCD, DDA. We will keep track of that and revisit it every six months so that there is any change in construction that will be acted against,'' the lawyer said.

He also said in the meeting, new technology like satellite imagery, digital maps and drone survey were taken note of and the survey of the MCD and DDA land was proposed to done by Survey of India.

The matter will be heard next on July 2.

