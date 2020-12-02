Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi files nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll

Veteran BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar which has been necessitated by the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:18 IST
Sushil Modi files nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha by-poll
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar which has been necessitated by the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Modi filed his nomination papers at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in presence of a host of leaders of the ruling NDA, most notable being Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose deputy he had been for more than a decade, sharing an excellent rapport that has been a stuff of legend in the states political circles.

"I have come here to congratulate my former colleague. He is currently an MLC and formerly been a member of the Lok Sabha and an MLA before that.

"With his election to the Rajya Sabha he will hold the distinction of having been a member of both houses of the Parliament and the state legislature", Kumar told reporters smilingly. Kumar, who has two BJP legislators Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi as his deputies in his fourth tenure that began last month, remarked wistfully that he would have preferred Modi by his side "but it is a decision of his party (BJP)".

"Our wish is known to everybody. But, now that they want to take him to the Centre, we are hopeful that in his new capacity he will continue to serve Bihar", said the JD(U) president in a cryptic remark that lends credence to speculations that Modi might be accommodated in the Union council of ministers. Sushil Modi thanked BJP's central leadership and also NDA allies for their support.

Earlier, Modi whose vigorous efforts in highlighting the fodder scam had made him a household name in Bihar in the 1990s when the BJP was still trying to make a mark in the states politics, visited the party office at the Birchand Patel Marg and received a rousing welcome. At the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, besides Kumar and senior leaders of the BJP, those present included former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and state minister Mukesh Sahni who respectively head Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the NDAs smaller constituents.

The leaders flashed a victory sign, confident of Modi sailing through with the NDA enjoying a majority in the 243- member assembly. If the opposition Grand Alliance fails to field a candidate by the last date of filing nominations on Thursday, Modi might end up getting declared elected unopposed on December 07 when withdrawal of nominations come to a close.

Voting and counting are scheduled on December 14. The opposition coalition, in particular its largest constituent RJD, which has been at the receiving end of Modis attacks on Lalu Prasad and his family, had reacted with predictable peeve when his candidature was announced by the BJP.

The party had thrown a fit over the seat being denied to the Lok Janshakti Party, founded by the late Paswan, out of "khunnas" (spite) against his son Chirag who now heads the party and had dented the NDA in the recently held assembly elections by going solo. The RJD had also offered to support the LJP if it considered fielding Reena Paswan, the late ministers wife.

However, Chirag categorically ruled his party out of the race on Tuesday when he told reporters "I appreciate the gesture made by the RJD and the consideration shown by them for us. But my mother is not interested in entering politics as of now". Paswan reiterated his contention "the seat originally belonged to the BJP. Following my fathers death, it is the partys prerogative to take a decision".

Notably, Paswan had got elected to the Upper House last year from the seat that fell vacant upon the election of his cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. When asked whether the LJP, which has one member in the assembly, would support Modi in the by-poll, the 37-year-old replied "why not".

The young LJP chief, who has been relentless in his attacks on the JD(U) boss but professed loyalty towards BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is reportedly eyeing a berth in the Union council of ministers in which his party is left with no representation. The party, which has six MPs in the Lok Sabha, is hopeful that it would be accommodated by the BJP-led government since no ally, with the exception of Ramdas Athawale of Maharashtra-based RPI, is now left in the Union council of ministers.

The BJP enjoys a brute majority in the Lok Sabha but is said to be worried over recent exits, from the NDA, by powerful regional allies like Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and Telugu Desam Party sending out wrong signals.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an in-person telecast, according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25...

Kalpathi Group eyes Rs 1,000 cr ARR in 3 years from new ed- tech venture 'Veranda'

Chennai, Dec 2 PTI The Kalpathi Group, the city- based company engaged in software services, property development, finance and education for over two decades, was eyeing to garner Rs 1,000 crore revenue in three years with the launch of its...

Delhi COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7 pc: Satyendar Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dropped below seven per cent said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding that it was expected to dip further beyond five per cent in the next few days. Just 4,006 new COVID-19 cas...

Over 3,000 PDM activists in Pakistan booked for organising rally defying COVID-19 guidelines

Over 3,000 activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, including three sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, have been booked by police in Punjab province for holding an anti-government rally in violation of the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020