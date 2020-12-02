Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP-ruled Centre angry with me for not permitting stadiums to be used as jails: Kejriwal

In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi. Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:12 IST
BJP-ruled Centre angry with me for not permitting stadiums to be used as jails: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws. In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi.

Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails. "The BJP-ruled Centre is angry with me for this," the Delhi chief minister said. He also accused the Punjab CM of doing "dirty politics" and levelling false allegations on him.

"Captain saheb you are levelling allegations against me and speaking BJP's language. Is it the pressure of ED cases on your family members and the notices being sent?" Kejriwal asked. The three farm laws were implemented across the country with the signature of the president and no state can stop them, he said about the three farm laws being stiffly opposed by farmers.

The Delhi government has notified one of the three laws. "The Punjab CM accused me of passing the three black laws. How can he do such lowly politics at such a crucial time," Kejriwal said.

"Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop farm bills but did not do so," he added. Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to immediately fulfil all the demands of the farmers and guarantee the minimum support price for their crops.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway PM: Celebrate Christmas and New Year, but 10 guests only

Norwegians can invite up to 10 guests in their homes on two separate occasions between Christmas and New Year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.European countries are grappling with what guidance to give their inhabitants on ho...

U.S., EU must end trade conflict, Brussels says in Biden wish-list

The European Union and the United States should resolve their trade disputes after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January in a new transatlantic agenda, the EU executive said on Wednesday, laying out its wish-list for better...

CBDT issues refund of over Rs 1,40,210 cr to over 59.68 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Wednesday issued refunds of over Rs 1,40,210 crore to more than 59.68 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020, said Income Tax Department. As per the IT Department, Income Tax refun...

Braving cold, farmers protesting at Delhi's Singhu border say prepared for long haul

Away from the comfort of their homes and undeterred by the winter chill, farmers camping at Delhis Singhu border against the Centres agriculture reform laws say they are prepared for a long haul and will not leave until their demands are me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020