Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second phase of panchayat by-elections in J-K record over 52 pc voter turnout

The second phase of by-elections to vacant seats of panchayat level bodies in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed more than 52 per cent voter turnout, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said on Wednesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:58 IST
Second phase of panchayat by-elections in J-K record over 52 pc voter turnout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second phase of by-elections to vacant seats of panchayat level bodies in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed more than 52 per cent voter turnout, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said on Wednesday. The polling was held on Tuesday along with the second phase of the District Development Council polls but the figures were released on Wednesday.

Sharma said 65.54 per cent polling was recorded in the bypolls to the vacant panch seats and 52.24 per cent for the sarpanch seats. The SEC said the second phase of the by-elections to vacant panch seats was held in 343 constituencies -- 317 in Kashmir division and 26 in Jammu division.

Jammu division recorded 79.25 per cent turnout and Kashmir division recorded 63.92 per cent, he added. For the vacant sarpanch constituencies, 52.25 per cent polling was registered in 83 constituencies -- 62 in Kashmir division and 21 in Jammu division.

Sharma said the polling was peaceful and smooth across the union territory..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the governmen...

Portugal can get Pfizer COVID-19 shots within 3 days of EU approval, company says

Pfizers Portuguese unit said on Wednesday the pharmaceutical company would be able to distribute its COVID-19 vaccine in the Iberian country three days after the European Unions medicines agency EMA has given it the green light. Once approv...

100% tax exemption for private bus operators in Punjab

The Punjab cabinet approved on Wednesday a tax exemption of 100 per cent for private buses, a move aimed to support the transport sector amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The motor vehicle tax exemption will be for buses and those of edu...

Fire breaks out at Equinor industrial plant in Norway

A fire broke out at Equinors plant at Tjeldbergodden in Norway, the local fire service said on Wednesday.Weve had reports of a fire at the methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden, and in line with procedures, weve shut down output and are evacuati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020