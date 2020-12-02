AAP, BJP spar over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations immediately release the salary of the last four months of their employees. Hitting back, the BJP accused the AAP of misleading the staff of civic bodies on the issue and claimed the crisis was a result of the Delhi government not releasing statutory municipal funds.

In a statement, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have enough money but they are doing politics to defame the Kejriwal government. "The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP should stop playing dirty politics and pay the pending salaries of the employees," he said.

"Due to the continuous protests by AAP and MCD employees, BJP was forced to release the salary of two months and but now the remaining should also be released," he said. Responding to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the ruling party should stop misleading the MCD staff on the issue of salary.

"The civic staff knows very well that it is the non-release of statutory municipal funds by the Delhi government which is responsible for the economic crisis in the civic bodies and their woes," Kapoor said. "Three quarters of the current financial year 2020-21 have gone and the Delhi government has not released even 25 per cent of this year's allocated funds to the MCDs," he said.

"If Arvind Kejriwal's party has an iota of humanity, it should force its Delhi government to immediately release municipal funds," he said..