Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP, BJP spar over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees

Responding to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the ruling party should stop misleading the MCD staff on the issue of salary. "The civic staff knows very well that it is the non-release of statutory municipal funds by the Delhi government which is responsible for the economic crisis in the civic bodies and their woes," Kapoor said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:07 IST
AAP, BJP spar over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations immediately release the salary of the last four months of their employees. Hitting back, the BJP accused the AAP of misleading the staff of civic bodies on the issue and claimed the crisis was a result of the Delhi government not releasing statutory municipal funds.

In a statement, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have enough money but they are doing politics to defame the Kejriwal government. "The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP should stop playing dirty politics and pay the pending salaries of the employees," he said.

"Due to the continuous protests by AAP and MCD employees, BJP was forced to release the salary of two months and but now the remaining should also be released," he said. Responding to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the ruling party should stop misleading the MCD staff on the issue of salary.

"The civic staff knows very well that it is the non-release of statutory municipal funds by the Delhi government which is responsible for the economic crisis in the civic bodies and their woes," Kapoor said. "Three quarters of the current financial year 2020-21 have gone and the Delhi government has not released even 25 per cent of this year's allocated funds to the MCDs," he said.

"If Arvind Kejriwal's party has an iota of humanity, it should force its Delhi government to immediately release municipal funds," he said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City hit back at Porto over criticism of players

Manchester City have criticised Portuguese club Porto for their ill-judged and targeted criticism of the English teams players following Tuesdays 0-0 Champions League draw. The result meant both sides advanced to the knockout phase of Europ...

EU agrees to new sanctions regime for rights abuses

EU envoys agreed on Wednesday on a new mechanism to punish human rights abuses around the world by targeting people regardless of their nationality or their location, two diplomats said.Pushed by the Netherlands, as well as the United State...

Commuters stage 'rail roko' over change in local train timetable

Train movement on the Western Railways suburban network here was disrupted for over an hour on Wednesday after commuters sat on tracks in neighbouring Palghar district to protest a planned change in the schedule of an early morning train, G...

U.S. Congress 'seriously concerned' about Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong -Pelosi

The U.S. Congress remains seriously concerned about the alleged mistreatment of Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong in prison and is disturbed by possible further charges and jail time for such activists, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020