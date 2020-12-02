Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: journalist Lalit Surjan dies

"Saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist and Chief Editor of Deshbandhu newspaper Lalit Surjan ji. I pray to god to rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to his family," the governor tweeted.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran journalist from Chhattisgarh Lalit Surjan died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, his family said. Surjan, 74, is survived by wife and three daughters.

He had been the chief editor of the Hindi daily "Deshbandhu", started by his father late Mayaram Surjan in 1959. He was in Delhi for the last few days for treatment of lung cancer. On Monday, he suffered a brain stroke and died at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Wednesday evening, a family member said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Aunsuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death. "Saddened to hear about the demise of senior journalist and Chief Editor of Deshbandhu newspaper Lalit Surjan ji. His contribution in journalism will always be remembered. I pray to god to rest the departed soul in peace and give strength to his family," the governor tweeted.

In his message, the chief minister said, "Shri Lalit Surjan was a progressive thinker, writer, poet and senior journalist. I am shocked to learn about his demise. "Lalit Bhaiya carried forward the flame which Mayaram Surjan Ji lit through Deshbandhu against communalism.

Throughout his life, he did not compromise on values. May his soul rest in peace," Baghel said..

