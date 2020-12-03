Left Menu
Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:58 IST
The top court in Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The court said in its ruling that Bozize, 74, did not satisfy the "good morality" requirement for candidates because of an international warrant and U.N. sanctions against him for alleged assassinations, torture and kidnapping. Bozize, a former general and army chief, was overthrown in a 2013 rebellion by a coalition of mainly Muslim rebels from the north, plunging the majority Christian nation into a violent civil war and an acute and ongoing humanitarian crisis.

He returned to CAR late last year and announced his presidential candidacy in July, saying the country needed an experienced leader to restore peace to the country, where armed militias control vast swathes of territory.

