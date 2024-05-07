Left Menu

Rupee settles 1 paisa higher at 83.51 against US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar by 1 paisa to close at 83.51 on Tuesday. Despite softening crude oil prices, negative domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows weakened the rupee. The dollar index rose against a basket of currencies, while Brent crude futures fell. The rupee is expected to trade within a range of 83.20-83.65 in the absence of major data releases this week. The Sensex and Nifty indices declined, with FIIs selling shares worth Rs 3,668.84 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:32 IST
Rupee settles 1 paisa higher at 83.51 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled higher by 1 paisa at 83.51 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices in the international market.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows kept the Indian currency under pressure.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.48 against the greenback and hit an intra-day high of 83.47 and a low of 83.52 against the dollar.

The domestic unit finally settled at 83.51 against the dollar, 1 paisa higher than its previous closing level.

On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise lower at 83.52 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee traded almost flat on weak domestic markets and positive US dollar. FII outflows also weighed on the rupee, said Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, a soft tone in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. The US dollar gained on weak Asian currencies after the Australian dollar fell amid a less-hawkish-than-expected tone of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

''We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic markets and positive dollar amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

''However, softness in crude oil prices and positive European and Asian markets may support the rupee at lower levels. Any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may also support the domestic currency. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.30 to Rs 83.75,'' Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.02, higher by 0.09 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.94 per cent to USD 82.55 per barrel.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said: ''Although crude prices have been lower recently, capital market sell-offs have exerted some pressure on the rupee, causing it to weaken from 83.30 to 83.50. With no major data releases scheduled for this week, the rupee is expected to continue trading sideways within the range of 83.20-83.65.'' On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 383.69 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 73,511.85 points. The Nifty fell 140.20 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 22,302.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,668.84 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024