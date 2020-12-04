Left Menu
The biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1. The MVA allies were leading in two other constituencies, out of the total five seats.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:07 IST
Maha: NCP wins Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies

The NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Friday won Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the state Legislative Council. NCP's Satish Chavan won the Aurangabad division graduates' constituency, defeating BJP nominee Shirish Boralkar.

Chavan polled 1,16,638 votes, while Boralkar bagged 58,743 votes, the state electoral office said. In Pune division graduates' constituency, NCP's Arun Lad defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh by a margin of 48,824 votes.

Lad polled 1,22,145 votes, while Deshmukh bagged 73,321 votes. BJP's defeat in Pune graduates' constituency is considered to be a big blow to party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had campaigned extensively to retain the seat.

Patil represented the Pune graduates' constituency before he became a member of the Legislative Assembly from Kothrud constituency in the 2019 state elections. The biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1.

The MVA allies were leading in two other constituencies, out of the total five seats. In Nagpurdivision graduates' seat, Congress's Abhijit Vanjari was leading over his nearest rival Sandeep Joshi (BJP).

In Pune division teachers' constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of the Congress was leading over Independent Dattatraya Sawant. In Amravatidivision teachers' constituency, Kiran Sarnaik (Independent) was leading over Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the result was a reflection of the MVA government's performance in the last one year. The Dhule Nandurbar local bodies seat was won by BJP's Amrish Patel. The by-election was held as Patel, who was earlier with the Congress, quit the party to join the BJP.

