GHMC polls: BJP's numbers will further decline, heavy support for TRS will surface, says Kalvakuntla Kavitha

As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election vote counting is underway, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) number will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:51 IST
TRS leader K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election vote counting is underway, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) number will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface in Hyderabad. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot we have to wait 3-4 hours to get exact numbers. I believe BJP numbers will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface. We will have our mayor and do public works uninterrupted," said Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, while speaking to ANI.

The counting of votes for the GHMC election began on Friday morning. After campaigning by regional and national political parties, voting for the GHMC elections was held in 150 wards on December 1. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations. In the latest polls city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, the AIMIM and the BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in a recent by-poll. The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah have campaigned for this election.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

