62.32 pc votes polled in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council elections

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 62.32 per cent of 51,456 voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 25-member Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on Friday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am and concluded peacefully at 4 pm, she said.

No untoward incident was reported in any of the 111 polling booths, Mizoram State Election Commission Secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii said. The final polling percentage could increase as detailed reports are awaited, the official said.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols were strictly maintained during the polling, she said. A total of 72 candidates are in the fray for the elections, which is expected to be a direct contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and its NDA partner BJP, with which it does not have an alliance in the state.

The MNF has fielded candidates in all the seats, while the BJP has fielded nominees in 17 seats. The Congress contested in 14 seats and 16 independent candidates are in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8. In the previous council elections held in 2015, the Congress had crossed the majority mark with 16 seats, followed by the MNF which had bagged eight seats and one independent candidate was elected.

At present, however, the MNF has the highest number of members in the council at 11, followed by the BJP with nine, while the grand old party's tally has diminished to five, mainly due to defections. Both the MNF and the BJP have exuded confidence of winning the elections.

During an election campaign on November 26, senior BJP leader and Union minister Kiren Rijiju had promised that the Centre will make efforts to amend the sixth schedule to give more powers to the three ADCs in Mizoram and ensure directing funding from the Union government. Three ADCs for Lai, Chakma and Mara communities were created in the southern parts of the state in 1972.

