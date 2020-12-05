Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline

There is momentum," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference, after a government report showed job growth slowing in early November amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Republican and Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate continued work on a bipartisan bill that congressional leaders view as the basis for COVID-19 legislation they hope to get through Congress next week.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 00:30 IST
U.S. COVID-19 relief talks gain momentum as lawmakers set Monday deadline
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Talks aimed at delivering a fresh infusion of coronavirus relief to American families and businesses gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a new $908 billion bill. "There is momentum. There is momentum," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference, after a government report showed job growth slowing in early November amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate continued work on a bipartisan bill that congressional leaders view as the basis for COVID-19 legislation they hope to get through Congress next week. "We're in the middle of drafting as we speak, and so ... Monday is kind of the goal," U.S. Representative Tom Reed, Republican co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, told reporters. "This is about making sure that the money is allocated to those that are most in need."

Pressure is mounting on Congress to help people and businesses hit hard by the surging pandemic, which has now infected 14.1 million Americans and killed more than 276,000. Health officials have warned of a dark winter ahead, saying the spread is likely to accelerate into the approaching holiday season. A range of emergency aid programs set in place in response to the pandemic, including additional unemployment benefits and a moratorium on renter evictions, will expire at the end of December.

"Soon approximately 12 million Americans will lose their unemployment assistance. The fire alarm is sounding on our economy and the only question is whether Congress will respond," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Friday. Lawmakers enacted $3 trillion in aid earlier this year but have not been able to agree on fresh relief since the spring.

Underscoring the urgency of a new aid package, a government report on Friday showed slowing U.S. job growth in November, with 3.9 million people out of work for at least six months and many giving up. "The situation requires urgent action," President-elect Joe Biden in a statement that called on the Trump administration and Congress to reach agreement on coronavirus relief.

"But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. It's just the start," Biden added. "Congress will need to act again in January." The bipartisan group has opted not to include stimulus checks for individuals in the $908 billion bill.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on Thursday about attaching new COVID-19 provisions to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep federal government agencies operating after Dec. 11, when current funding expires. But she added that there were still issues to be resolved on the omnibus package.

"The tone of our conversation is one that is indicative of a decision to get the job done," Pelosi said. Reed told reporters that disagreements over rival COVID-19 demands for state and local government aid from Democrats and liability protection for businesses from Republicans continue to pose issues.

The bipartisan framework, put forward this week by Reed's group and members of the Senate, has won important support from conservative Senate Republicans. But it is unclear whether McConnell would agree to such a large package after pushing to keep COVID-19 relief spending near the $500 billion mark. Earlier this week, the Kentucky Republican circulated a list of provisions that he said President Donald Trump would be willing to sign.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, declined to comment on whether the $908 billion bipartisan proposal was too expansive. He said Trump wanted to see a "targeted" coronavirus relief bill.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to revive Medicaid work requirements

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to revive pilot programs adopted by the states of Arkansas and New Hampshire that allow work requirements to be imposed on people who receive he...

HC seeks report on shifting of Lalu to hosp director's bungalow from ward and back

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday sought a report from the state government on who ordered the transfer of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad to the directors bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward in August and shifting him back...

UK, EU fail to reach deal, trade talks paused

Britain and the European Union failed on Friday to secure a trade agreement, saying talks would be paused so negotiators could talk to politicians to get better guidance on where to go next. With less than four weeks left until Britain leav...

Suriname to assist hundreds of Cuban migrants stranded at border

Surinames government will provide humanitarian assistance to a group of some 490 Cuban migrants stranded at the South American countrys western border with Guyana, officials said this week. The incident comes as U.S. President-elect Joe Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020