BJP will recommend award-winning Maha teacher as MLC: Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday said his party will recommend Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsingh Disale as the governor- nominated member of legislative council MLC. The Leader of Opposition in the legislative council felicitated Disale, who won the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020, at the latters village in Solapur district.After his meeting with Disale, Darekar said the BJP will recommend the teachers name as a governor-nominated MLC.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:25 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday said his party will recommend Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsingh Disale as the governor- nominated member of legislative council (MLC). The Leader of Opposition in the legislative council felicitated Disale, who won the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize 2020, at the latter's village in Solapur district.

After his meeting with Disale, Darekar said the BJP will recommend the teacher's name as a governor-nominated MLC. "I will speak to state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and senior leader Devendra Fadanvis and then write to the governor," he said.

Moreover, Darekar said the party will also ask the state government to bring a resolution for appreciating Disale in the state Assembly. Disale, 32, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad Primary School at Paritewadi in Solapur, was on Thursday named the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

