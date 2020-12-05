Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt indulged in post-Amphan relief graft: Vijayvargiya

He said that the TMC has failed to create Shonar Bangla Golden Bengal and only a BJP government in the state can do that.Responding to the allegations, senior TMC leader and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the TMC government arranged for free ration for people in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan and in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:13 IST
Bengal govt indulged in post-Amphan relief graft: Vijayvargiya
BJP leader and Central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal was involved in corruption over the distribution of relief in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan. The BJP national general secretary, while participating in the party's 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign in North 24 Parganas district, alleged that free ration provided by the Centre did not reach the poor people in the state.

"We had earlier said that post-Amphan relief had not reached the needy and the TMC was involved in irregularities. Now, with the Calcutta High Court asking the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the relief, our words have come true," he said.

Hitting out at the TMC, which has been vocal against the new farm laws and has lent support to the farmers' agitation in north India, the senior BJP leader, who is also the party's West Bengal minder, said that farmers are the most deprived section in the state. Amid several TMC MLAs, including senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, expressing dissent, Vijayvargiya said, "The people of West Bengal and senior TMC leaders are unhappy with 'bhaipo' (nephew)." Diamond Harbour MP and TMC youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in politics of violence, Vijayvargiya alleged that the TMC and the state police were aiding politics of violence. He said that the TMC has failed to create 'Shonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) and only a BJP government in the state can do that.

Responding to the allegations, senior TMC leader and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the TMC government arranged for free ration for people in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan and in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said that the state government will cooperate with the CAG in the audit as per the high court's order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, while hearing a set of PILs together, on December 1 urged the CAG to conclude the audit within three months of receiving a copy of the order. "West Bengal has garnered laurels for its welfare schemes from around the world, even the BJP-led government at the Centre. Either Vijayvargiya does not know that or he is misguiding people.

"The BJP claims it will make West Bengal 'Shonar Bangla' but it has turned our country into 'Nickel India'. TMC will again form the government in the state," he told PTI. Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May next year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB to hold roadshow for proposed Rs 7,000 cr QIP next week

Punjab National Bank on Saturday said it will hold a roadshow for the proposed Rs 7,000 crore qualified institutional placement QIP issue next week. The bank will be participating again in the non-deal roadshow and meeting prospective inves...

Italian police arrest two over hacking at defence group Leonardo

Police arrested two people on Saturday who have worked at Leonardo for their alleged role in hacking the Italian defence groups computers to steal sensitive information between 2015 and 2017, prosecutors in the southern city of Naples said....

Adityanath directs officials to hold dialogue with farmer unions over strike

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Saturday to maintain vigil in view of the farmers agitation and also hold dialogue with their representatives, according to an official statement. Adityanath has asked the o...

Jota even better than Liverpool thought: Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that in-form striker Diogo Jota has been even better than the club thought. In his first season with the Reds, the former Wolves forward has an immediate impact at Anfield as he scored nine go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020