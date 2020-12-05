Pradhan evades queries on Rajasthan CM's claim on government

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday evaded queries on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that the BJP was trying to destabilise his government by resorting to "negative politics" by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic. Pradhan is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh beginning Saturday.

The union minister laughed away the query of reporters on Gehlot's claim at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here. He replied with "Jai Shree Hanuman" when asked the same question again at a Lord Hanuman temple he was visiting.

Pradhan is likely to offer prayers at famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain. Gehlot has alleged in Jaipur that the BJP was making renewed attempts to topple his government.

The BJP has denied the allegations..