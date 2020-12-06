Left Menu
TNCC chief contracts coronavirus, says party

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Sunday. Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.

06-12-2020
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Sunday. The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.

"TNCC President K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus following a test today morning and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said. Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.

