TNCC chief contracts coronavirus, says party
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Sunday. Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 11:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Sunday. The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.
"TNCC President K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus following a test today morning and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said. Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.
