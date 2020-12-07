Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

Hong Kong authorities on Monday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorised protest at a university campus last month, police and local media said, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:58 IST
Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

Hong Kong authorities on Monday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorised protest at a university campus last month, police and local media said, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were reportedly made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which over 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. Such ceremonies are often used as a way for students to express political views.

Some protesters had called for Hong Kong's independence, and held up signs that read “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times,” which are considered to have secessionist notions and are outlawed under the city's national security law. Police said they arrested eight people for an unauthorized protest and inciting secession, but did not specify who they were or whether the arrests were related to the university protest.

Arthur Yeung, a graduate from the university who also ran in the city's district council elections last year, is suspected to be among those arrested. A post on Yeung's Facebook page said he was arrested at his home on Monday morning. Two district councillors, Isaac Lee and Eason Chan, were also arrested, according to posts on their respective Facebook pages.

The eight arrested are currently being investigated by national security officers, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post, which cited unnamed sources. The arrests come as Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city, following Beijing's imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong in June aimed at curbing months of political unrest and anti-government protests last year.

The crackdown has prompted accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997. It also has triggered warnings that the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong's appeal as a global business center and one of Asia's most dynamic cities..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...

Hojbjerg is phenomenal, he is going to be coach one day: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho heaped praises on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and termed him as a phenomenal player after the sides 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday. Hojbjerg played a key role in the north London derby clash as S...

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure: PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project.

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project....

UK is going ahead with treaty breach bill, junior minister says

The United Kingdom will press ahead on Monday with the Internal Market Bill that breaches the Brexit divorce treaty, a junior foreign office minister said on Monday.The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020