Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voting underway for first phase of Bodo Territorial Council election

Till 11.30 pm, 34 per cent votes were cast out of a total of 13,64,018 electors, who will seal the fate of 130 candidates for 21 constituencies spread across Udalguri and Baksa districts.An official of the Assam State Election Commission ASEC said voting in paper ballot started from 730 am and will continue till 430 pm at 1,739 polling stations.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:51 IST
Voting underway for first phase of Bodo Territorial Council election

Polling for the 40-member Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) began on Monday morning in the first phase, with electional officials and only a section of voters adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Till 11.30 pm, 34 per cent votes were cast out of a total of 13,64,018 electors, who will seal the fate of 130 candidates for 21 constituencies spread across Udalguri and Baksa districts.

An official of the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said voting in paper ballot started from 7:30 am and will continue till 4:30 pm at 1,739 polling stations. Safety protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing inside the booth and frequent sanitisation are largely being followed, though many voters were seen flouting the norms by not sporting face covers and huddling in groups.

Even senior leaders like BJP's Biswajit Daimary, who recently resigned from Rajya Sabha and shifted sides from the BPF, and some other candidates reportedly cast their votes without wearing masks. Several roadside shops and eateries adorned a festive look, as people thronged in large numbers, caring precious little about health norms.

The second phase of polling for 19 constituencies will take place on December 10, when 10,23,404 voters will decide the future of 111 candidates by exercising their franchise across 1,407 polling stations in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Counting for both the phases will be held on December 12 at 8 am.

Out of the total 3,164 polling booths, the authorities have marked 606 as very sensitive and 1,266 as sensitive, and put in place tight security measures, an ASEC official said. A total of 23,87,422 electors will vote to elect their representatives for the local council, formed in 2003 and elections being held since 2005.

The BTC election was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed administration of the council on expiry of its five-year term on April 27.

In the keenly-followed contest, Hagrama Mohilary-led ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is trying hard to save its 15-year-old BTC government, while state ally BJP is vying to dethrone its partner from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BJP and BPF are contesting separately and the parties were engaged in a bitter campaign, as leaders of both sides exchanged unparliamentary words.

The saffron party is running its first state government in Assam in alliance with the BPF and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is another strong outfit, with its supremo Pramod Boro, who joined the party from the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), touted to be a strong contender for the post of Chief Executive Member, the head of BTC.

Other parties like the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), Congress-AIUDF alliance and scores of independent candidates are also in the fray..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country The Coolie, actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on Twitter, posted a video...

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...

Hojbjerg is phenomenal, he is going to be coach one day: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho heaped praises on midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and termed him as a phenomenal player after the sides 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday. Hojbjerg played a key role in the north London derby clash as S...

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure: PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project.

Our govt is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure PM after inaugurating construction of Agra Metro project....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020