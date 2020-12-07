Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu govt against protesting farmers, says MK Stalin

Hitting out at Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday said that the state government has not made full-fledged efforts to provide relief to people affected by recent rains and it stands against farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu)] | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:42 IST
Tamil Nadu govt against protesting farmers, says MK Stalin
DMK president distributing relief material at Ambedkar nagar on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led government, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday said that the state government has not made full-fledged efforts to provide relief to people affected by recent rains and it stands against farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws. After distributing relief materials in Ambedkar Nagar of Kolathur among the people affected due to rains and flood, Stalin said: "When I heard that people are affected due to recent heavy rains, then I reviewed the situation and helped the people. The present Tamil government has not made full-fledged efforts. Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami (EPS) government is against the protestors as they have detained farmers who participated in the protest against recently enacted farm laws."

"The Opposition has already said that we will support the 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and participate in it. Farmers who participated in the protest (in the state) were arrested. I had also participated in a protest (in Salem)," he added. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On being asked about actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth launching his party, the DMK president said, "Anybody can join politics, let Rajinikanth launch his party first and say what is his political policy, then I will comment on it. I came to know that he is regretting his decision of choosing Tamilaruvi Manian as his political advisor."Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth had announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021, months ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. He said an official declaration regarding the same will be made on December 31. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had distributed food to flood-affected people at Velachery in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Saturday had allowed free food distribution through Amma canteen to people affected by the recent flood. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EU weighs up sanctions against Turkey in east Med gas dispute

European Union foreign ministers evaluated grounds on Monday for sanctions against Turkey over a Mediterranean gas dispute before the blocs leaders decide at a summit on Dec. 10-11 whether to make good on their threat to impose punitive mea...

TNAU bounces to 8th spot in ICAR ranking

Coimbatore, Dec 7 PTI Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU secured 8th rank in the ICAR Indian Council for Agricultural Research ranking for the year 2019 by bouncing back from 33rd position the previous year. The university attained 8th...

Chahal equals Bumrah's tally, Dhawan becomes 3rd highest run-scorer in T20Is

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became Indias joint-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game after equalling pacer Jasprit Bumrahs tally on Sunday. Chahal achieved the feat in the second T20I against Australia when he dismissed the ...

Bombay HC sets aside order rejecting ED custody of Amit Chandole

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected the Enforcement Directorate custody of Amit Chandole in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The High Court had also directed the sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020