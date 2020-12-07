Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:36 IST
Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K
State Election Commissioner KK Sharma addressing a press conference over DDC voting turnout on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. "The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir registering 50.08 per cent voter turnout," State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said at a press conference.

He said a large number of people came out to cast their votes. Sharma said long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and hilly areas of Jammu division.

Seventeen constituencies in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu went to the polls in this phase. He said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 75.42 per cent followed by Doda district with 75.03 per cent.

The lowest turnout in Jammu division was recorded in Udhampur district which recorded 59.90 per cent polling. The Kashmir division recorded 31.95 per cent average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 56.28 per cent followed by Baramulla district at 47.43 per cent and Bandipora with around 45.22 per cent.

He said the polling percentage in Kupwara was 44.35 per cent, Budgam 38.04 per cent, Anantnag 27.04 per cent, Kulgam 8.73 per cent, Pulwama 6.70 per cent, and 1.96 per cent in Shopian. Sharma said that in Jammu division, 71.97 per cent polling was recorded in Samba, 71.80 per cent in Jammu, 71.22 per cent in Rajouri, 70.32 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.39 per cent in Ramban, 62.67 per cent in Reasi and 61.23 per cent in Kathua. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020