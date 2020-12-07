Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. "The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir registering 50.08 per cent voter turnout," State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said at a press conference.

He said a large number of people came out to cast their votes. Sharma said long queues were seen right from morning despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and hilly areas of Jammu division.

Seventeen constituencies in Kashmir division and 17 in Jammu went to the polls in this phase. He said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 69.31 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 75.42 per cent followed by Doda district with 75.03 per cent.

The lowest turnout in Jammu division was recorded in Udhampur district which recorded 59.90 per cent polling. The Kashmir division recorded 31.95 per cent average voter turnout with Ganderbal district recording the highest polling at 56.28 per cent followed by Baramulla district at 47.43 per cent and Bandipora with around 45.22 per cent.

He said the polling percentage in Kupwara was 44.35 per cent, Budgam 38.04 per cent, Anantnag 27.04 per cent, Kulgam 8.73 per cent, Pulwama 6.70 per cent, and 1.96 per cent in Shopian. Sharma said that in Jammu division, 71.97 per cent polling was recorded in Samba, 71.80 per cent in Jammu, 71.22 per cent in Rajouri, 70.32 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.39 per cent in Ramban, 62.67 per cent in Reasi and 61.23 per cent in Kathua. (ANI)