Left Menu
Development News Edition

Santa skips court to deliver gifts in his convertible

Santa is taking time off from his day job as a trial lawyer - for the 19th year - to bring Yuletide cheer in his turquoise convertible "sleigh." Dana Friedman, whose law office is a block from the World Trade Center in New York, started out by wanting to give thanks to first responders after the Sept. "She had a point." Within two days, Friedman bought a Santa suit and started making rounds in hospitals and orphanages.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:35 IST
Santa skips court to deliver gifts in his convertible

Santa is taking time off from his day job as a trial lawyer - for the 19th year - to bring Yuletide cheer in his turquoise convertible "sleigh."

Dana Friedman, whose law office is a block from the World Trade Center in New York, started out by wanting to give thanks to first responders after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. After much brainstorming, his straight-talking assistant stated the obvious. "Well, you're fat enough, so why don't you get into a Santa suit?" he recalled. "She had a point."

Within two days, Friedman bought a Santa suit and started making rounds in hospitals and orphanages. His paralegals joined in later, one as a six-foot tall elf. Friedman's son became Li'l Santa, an elf training to take over the role when Santa retired. Friedman cut deals with private party hosts to buy toys, which he delivers to children's hospitals in his 1968 Oldsmobile convertible.

"Reindeer are not the most pleasant of creatures," he said, explaining why a sleigh is not an option. But Santa must have a real beard - so Friedman grows one every year for six months, and shaves it off on Dec. 26.

"Kids can spot a fake beard a mile away," he said. "I've had adults say, 'If we didn't know better I would have thought you're the real Santa.' "My answer is: what makes you think you know better?"

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.The tech-heavy Nasda...

‘Quickly restore the rule of law’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray, urges Guterres

A Government offensive began after TPLF forces reportedly attacked a federal military base on 4 November. With communications and transportation links cut, Government forces have reportedly taken control of the regional capital Mekelle, a...

Prioritize health workers, at-risk groups, for COVID-19 vaccines: WHO chief

People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age, are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, th...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.The tech-heavy Nasda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020