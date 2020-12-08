Telangana Congress treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy quits party, joins BJP

Congress leader Gudur Narayan Reddy on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the AICC and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He has also resigned from the post of treasurer of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

In resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee President (AICC) Sonia Gandhi, Reddy said: "As a disciplined soldier of Congress party since my student days in 1981 till this date, I have discharged my duties to the best of my abilities in whatever responsibility was assigned to me by the party." "I gave my best performance as the AICC Member and TPCC Treasurer in the most efficient and transparent manner. I thank you for the opportunities you've provided me to serve the people and the party. I'm hereby resigning from the posts of TPCC Treasurer and AICC Member and also from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that he is looking forward to work with powerful leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have worked as per the post assigned to me at the party and I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi for that. I feel motivated to work with Amit Shah, JP Nadda and PM Modi. The alternative party right now is BJP under the dynamic leadership of Bandi Sanjay. The disciplinary situation is not stable in Congress and I am worried about it," he added. (ANI)